Dannan McGlinchey – winner of Highland Birthday Card Competition

In March this year Highland Radio celebrated it’s 30th year on air and we asked schools throughout the North West to create a birthday card for us with the and the winning pupil would win a fantastic Chromebook for their school courtesy of Irwin Electricial Letterkenny and Buncrana and the winning student getting a Highland Radio Goodie Bag and Voucher from Donegal Stationery here in Letterkenny.

The winning student was Dannan Mc Glinchey from St. Eunan’s National School, Laghey, Co. Donegal.

Lee Gooch spoke with Dannan and his teacher Annette on this mornings Naughty Alarm Clock...