Counties to remain on Level of restrictions with home visits limited

Visits to homes will be restricted to six people from two households nationally to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The National Public Health Emergency team has made the recommendation which has been accepted by Government, as well as keeping each county on its current Level in the restrictions.

It comes after four more people with the virus lost their lives while 442 tested positive.

Dr Nuala O'Connor, lead advisor on Covid-19 at the Irish College of GPs, says we can expect far more pressure on our hospitals in the weeks ahead.