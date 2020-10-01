Window of Opportunity to halt Covid spread is closing – Glynn

The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet this morning to analyse the spread of Covid-19 across the country.

Health officials are monitoring Cork, Galway, Roscommon and Monaghan, but the Acting Chief Medical Officer says it is close to becoming 'a national issue'.

429 cases of the virus were reported yesterday, with one new death. 31 of the new cases were in Donegal, which has the highest Covid-19 incidence rate in the country at 204.2 per 100,000 people. That compares to a national average of 88.5.

Dr Ronan Glynn says the 'window of opportunity' for controlling the rise is closing..........