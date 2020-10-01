West Donegal councillor fears bank may not reopen

There are fears the temporary closure of Bank of Ireland in Bunbeg, Gweedore will become permanent.

The bank announced the closure of the branch along with branches in Bundoran and Glenties this week, to facilitate what they say is the redeployment of statt to ensure continuity of services at its Letterkenny branch amid a number of staff self-isolating.

Councillor Micheal Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig says the closure of the bank is a huge loss and says he has no confidence in Bank of Ireland reinstating services there..................