The Score – 01/10/20



The Score is broadcast Thursday evenings after the News from 7.05pm.

Despite the current restrictions, on this week's show, Oisin Kelly looks ahead to another bumper weekend of action.

Convoy Manager Laurence McMullan and Shane McClafferty Joint Manager of Downings will preview Sunday’s Donegal GAA Junior Football Final.

It’s Hurling finals day on Saturday at the O’Donnell Park, Dungloe and Carndonagh contest the Junior decider, Cormac Harnett and Ray Walsh will joins us while Setanta and St Eunan’s clash again in the senior final. We hear from Danny Cullen and Tom Hennessy.

The Derry Football Finals will be played out on Sunday, Cahair O’Kane of the Irish News will run his eye over the Intermediate and Senior games.

And in Soccer, Derry City face into their third game in seven days on Friday against Waterford, It’s been a tough week for the Candystrips, Kevin McLaughlin of the Derry Journal gives his verdict on Derry’s current form.