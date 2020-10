Police in Derry are investigating an arson attack at a property in the Pine Street area in the early hours of this morning.

At around 1 o'clok this morning, a mattress was set against the front door of the property and set alight, causing extensive damage to the front door.

The fire was extinguished by Fire Service personnel, and two residents who were home at the time of the incident were uninjured.

Police are appealing for information.