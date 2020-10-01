Penalty points bill defeated, but the fight goes on – MacLochlainn

Fishing representative bodies are set to go back to court after a Sinn Fein attempt to overturn a statutory instrument introducing penalty points was defeated in the Dail last night.

The motion, introduced by Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn, was defeated by 78 votes to 61.

Agriculture and Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue, who previously supported a similar motion moved by then Deputy Pat The Cope Gallagher, told the Dail that amendments to the SI suggested at the time by Pat The Cope had been assessed, and two of them introduced.

Deputy MacLochlainn disputes that, and says the fight will continue...............