People in counties with Level 3 restrictions or higher will not be allowed to visit nursing homes, unless on compassionate or critical grounds.

It's part of new advice from the HPSC, which will allow residents to leave the premises for a social drive if the county is in Level 1.

Outdoor and window visiting will be allowed no matter what level of restrictions have been imposed.

Tadhg Daly of Nursing Homes Ireland has welcomed the new guidelines: