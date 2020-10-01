NPHET recommends further restrictions on gatherings in homes

NPHET has recommended further restrictions on gatherings in people's homes.

But no county will be moved up a full level of restrictions today.

Under NPHET recommendations the restrictions on social gatherings in the home will be ramped up for the entire country.

That means that you can only have a maximum of six people from one other household visit your home or garden.

It's in a bid to limit the amount of contacts people are having socially and to target community transmission.

So effectively every county will stay on the level it's at currently for everything except for visitations to the home, which will be limited to six people from one other household.