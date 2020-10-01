New restrictions announced Strabane and Derry

Derry and Strabane has been placed under new restrictions.

The North's First Minister Arlene Foster confirmed the move this evening following a spike in cases in the area.

No indoor gatherings are permitted with exceptions for weddings and funerals.

Hospitality businesses will only be allowed to operate a takeaway, delivery service or outdoor dining.

Outdoor gatherings are restricted to 15 people.

People are urged to avoid all unnecessary travel into and out of the region and to work from home.

Schools and other educational settings will remain open.

The restrictions will come into force from next week and will remain in place for an initial two weeks.