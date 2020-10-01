Marc Ó Sé tipping Donegal for Top 4

This years inter-county season will resume this month with the two remaining rounds of league games and then championships around the country get underway.

Donegal have Tyrone and Kerry in Division One before hosting Tyrone in the Ulster quarter final in Ballybofey on Sunday 1st November.

On Thursday, Former An Ghaeltacht and Kerry footballer Marc Ó Sé was speaking at the launch of ‘The Toughest Season’, a picture book to be published in collaboration with the GAA's official photographers, Sportsfile documenting this season unlike any other.

Ó Sé says Donegal will be top 4 in 2020…