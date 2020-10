The Donegal Junior League have confirmed Kilmacrennan Celtic will be crowned Premier Division Champions this years.

Following an Ulster FA Disciplinary decision at the start of September, Kilmacrennan were awarded the Premier Division title.

Another appeal was then sent to the FAI which meant the presentation of the cup was put on hold.

The FAI have said there is no further grounds for appealing and the league can award the cup to Kilmacrennan.