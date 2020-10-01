Flynn urges minister to address concerns over maternity restrictions

A Donegal Senator is calling on Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to respond to a petition calling for the removal of restrictions which pregnant women say are denying them vital support.

In particular, the petition says fathers or partners should have the right to be present with a woman at her ante natal scans and appointments, and to support her throughout the entirety of her labour and beyond one hour after the birth of the baby.

In the Seanad chamber, Senator Eileen Flynn urged Minster Donnelly to come into the house and discuss the situation..............