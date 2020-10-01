County Final moved to Sunday 11th October

The Donegal CCC met on Thursday evening and decided to move the Senior Football Championship Final to Sunday 11th October.

The reasoning for the move has not been confirmed but it was widely speculated that next Wednesday 7th October would not be a suitable date for the 2020 decider.

Throw in on Sunday week at MacCumhaill Park in Ballybofey will be 3pm.

Kilcar and defending champions Naomh Conaill were due to clash on Sunday 27th September but it was pushed back ten days following a positive Covid test with a Kilcar player.

That case came shortly after a positive test was confirmed within the Donegal senior panel.

Just seven days after the county final, Declan Bonners Donegal side resume their delayed season at home to Tyrone in Division One of the league.