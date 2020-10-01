34 social housing units to be developed in Castlefinn

It's hoped a 34 unit Social Housing project in Castlefinn will be completed by the end of 2022.

The Habinteg Housing Association has been given the go ahead to move to stage two of the project, which will allow it access funding and proceed to planning.

The site was purchased by the association in 2016, and has been lying in a partially developed state since then.

Dr Paul Armstrong is Chair and CEO of Habinteg - He says with a budget of almost €6 million, this is a significant development................