Two more people have died of Covid-19 in the North, and there are 259 new cases.

It brings the total number of infections in the North to 11,952 - with 17% of those reported in the past week.

The Stormont executive is expected to introduce new restrictions later today.

Health Minister Robin Swann said yesterday that new measures are needed because of the recent spike.

The 7 day incidence rate in Strabane and Derry has dropped very slightly from yesterday's figures to 322.6 per 100,000.