Sligo score late to beat Derry at Showgrounds

A late goal from Ryan de Vries gave Sligo Rovers a 1-nil win at home to Derry City last night.

The three points lifts Sligo above Dundalk into fourth in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division table.

It was more late heartbreak for Derry who also conceded two late goals in the previous game against Bohemians.

Derry stay 7th in the table three points above Finn Harps and four ahead of bottom club Cork City.

It's two defeats and two draws for Derry in their last four games.

Derry boss Declan Devine told the Derry Journal he was 'disgusted' with his team's performance and admitted he's "concerned his players don't have the character to get Derry City out of trouble".