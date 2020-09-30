Libraries in Donegal introduce “Contact and Collect” service

County Donegal has moved to Level 3 of the framework in the Government’s ‘Resilience and Recovery Plan. Libraries are not accessible to members of the public. However, library members can still get access to books and DVDs through Donegal Libraries new “Contact and Collect” service.

'Contact and Collect' is a way for members to order books and then collect them from their local library when they are available.

They can also place requests in the usual way - using the online catalogue, by email or by phone. Once their requested item has arrived, the library service will make contact to arrange collection during normal library opening hours.

County Librarian Eileen Burgess said “Donegal moving to level three means working together to provide services in a safe way. Contact and Collect will allow our members to continue to enjoy reading books which can contribute enormously to our wellbeing during this time of uncertainty”

Ms. Burgess also urged members not to forget the other free online library services available to members of the library, including: ebooks, online learning courses, eMagazines, language learning, newspapers and reference databases.

The Contact and Collect service will operate during normal Library opening hours and will be available from the following libraries; Central Library Letterkenny, Buncrana Community Library, Bundoran Community Library, Twin Towns Community Library and Leabharlann Phobail Ghaoth Dobhair.

Please check the Contact and Collect opening times for your library at www.donegallibrary.ie.