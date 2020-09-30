Government urged to provide more Housing Adaptation funding

A Donegal councillor says the government must do more to support people applying for house adaptation grants, particularly in terms of the need for matching funding.

At its meeting this week, councillors approved adjustments to the amounts the council will provide in match funding, with increases of between €500 and €1,000 approved for a number of improvements and elements of work.

However, Cllr Patrick McGowan says while the council has been doing what it can in recent years, the government hasn't been increasing its contributions............

Revised contributions approved this week by Donegal County Council -