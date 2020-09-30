Education Minister apologises for Leaving Cert results mistake

The Education Minister has apologised for a mistake in the Leaving Cert system that will impact the grades of 6,500 students.

A mistake in one line of code in predictive grades meant 7,200 lower grades were given, while a small number of students were given higher grades.

They will not be downgraded - while texts have been going out this evening to students who may have a grade revised up.

Some of those may have qualify for a course they didn't get as a result.

Education Minister Norma Foley said it's a mistake that should never have happened: