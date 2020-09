€100,000 is to be invested in public libraries across Donegal.

The capital funding which is part of the Library Small Scale Capital Works 2020 programme will be used for improvement works at Libraries in Letterkenny, Buncrana, and Bundoran.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has confirmed that the money will go towards ceiling insulation, painting, the replacement of radiators, and floor coverings in Letterkenny Library, a meeting pod in Buncrana Library, and painting at Bundoran Library.