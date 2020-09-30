Donegal Final not set in stone as Gallagher is cleared

The Donegal CCC will meet before the weekend to finalise the date for the 2020 Donegal Senior Football Championship final.

At present, next Wednesday 7th October is the day that was provisional put down for the decider but it now seems that could be moved a few days and possibly be held the following Saturday or Sunday.

The final was originally set for last Sunday 27th September but was moved after a covid issue.

Defending Champions Naomh Conaill have been handed a timely boost ahead of the game with Kilcar.

AJ Gallagher has been cleared of the red card he was shown in the semi final win over St Eunan's.

It means the full back can line out and go for another county winners medal on whatever day the game is played.