Donegal County Council closes offices to public

Donegal County Council has announced that its offices, including public libraries will be closed to the public until further notice.

The Council says they are continuing to make every effort to provide its public services in a managed way, as the county continues to work through the COVID-19 challenges.

The closures will take effect from close of business this evening.

Customers can still avail of services and can do so via phone or online.

Specific arrangements in relation to some services have been made:

Motor Tax Service -

Online:

The online system is been used extensively, and the public are being asked to continue to use this service. In this regard, customers can get help by calling the Council, speaking to a friend or relative who knows what to do, or checking www.motortax.ie

Post:

Postal applications can be sent to Letterkenny Public Services Centre, Neil T. Blaney Road, Letterkenny. It is important that forms are fully completed, including phone numbers so that the Council can contact you if required.

Drop Box:

A drop box for applications will be available in each Public Service Centre and at Three Rivers Centre, Lifford.

Forms:

All forms are available at www.donegalcoco.ie/services/motortax/

Contact Details:

Phone on 0749153900, or email via motortax@donegalcoco.ie.

Community Call Helpline -

The Community Call helpline remains open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm daily.

Contact Details:

Enquiries and requests for information or advice can be made by phone on 074 9153900.

Planning Service -

Online:

All documentation in relation to current planning applications is available online via http://www.donegalcoco.ie/services/planning/planningapplicationsearch.

Appointments:

Where necessary, arrangements can be made to view planning applications by appointment only in County House, Lifford, between the hours of 9.30 and 4.30 pm. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Email or Phone:

Planning enquiries and requests for information or advice can be made by phone on 074 9153900 or by email via planning@donegalcoco.ie

Library Service -

Donegal Libraries are operating a Contact and Collect service. Details are available at www.donegallibrary.ie.