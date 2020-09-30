Derry GP says complacency is to blame for Covid 19 surge

The Derry doctor who chairs the British Medical Association's GP Committee in Northern Ireland says complacency is the reason for the high levels of Covid 19 infection in the North West.

Dr Tom Black says the main source of infections in Derry, Strabane and Donegal at present is family homes, indicating that people are mixing more and letting their guard down in terms of protecting themselves and others.

On today's Nine til Noon Show, Dr Black said in the initial stages of the pandemic, this region did better than most.

Now, he says, the situation is very different............