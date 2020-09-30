Delay in deer culling could impact on farms and forests – IDC

The Irish Deer Commission is warning that a delay in issuing deer culling licences is threatening farm and forestry communities in Donegal.

Nationally, the National Parks and Wildlife Service says over 41,000 deer were culled by over 5,500 licensed deer hunters in the 12 months to the end of February last year. 1,260 of those deer were culled in Donegal.

Now, because so many staff are working from home, there is a backlog of 3,000 license applications, and with rutting season getting underway it's feared the lack of culling will have an impact.

Damien Hannigan is PRO of the Irish Deer Commission.............