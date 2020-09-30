Dail to vote on MacLochlainn fishing penalty points motion

A motion to annul a statutory instrument that introduced a penalty points system for Ireland’s offshore fishing fleet has been brought before the Dail by Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn.

In his opening remarks, Deputy MacLochlainn acknowledged that a penalty points system needs to be put in place but one that is fair and just.

The Statutory Instrument under which penalty points were imposed on fishermen was previously rejected on the back of a motion brought forward by former Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher.

However, Taoiseach Micheal Martin recently signed another Statutory Instrument enacting the penalty points system once again.

Deputy MacLochlainn appealed to the Dail, to do the right thing when a vote comes before the Dail later today..........

Responding, Minister Charlie McConalogue said in light of recent Supreme Court judgements and legal advice, two of the proposed amendments have been implemented.

He said the others were not deemed to be legally acceptable, and would have left Ireland open to considerable fines............