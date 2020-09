Donegal County Council has refused permission for a proposed crematorium in Monclink, Manorcunningham

The council finding said that there is a need for such services, and in principle, the general area is suitable for such a development.

However, the site was determined not to be suitable, with the council saying it was not compatible with local industry and dwellings.

Traffic issues were also highlighted.

There were 39 submissions received during the planning process.