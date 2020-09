For this week's Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell speaks to hair salon owner, Catriona O'Donnell, who is marking 25 years in business in Letterkenny by relocating to a new, purpose-built premises at 95 Lower Main Street.

Ciaran also talks to former director of the Mary From Dungloe, who set up Customer Service Excellence Ireland in 2014, on his return from London after 14 years working with the bar and restaurant companies.