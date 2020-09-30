424 people test positive for Covid-19 in NI

Covid-19 cases have hit another record in Northern Ireland today with 424 people testing positive.

One new death has also been reported by the Department of Health there.

The death toll now stands at 579.

1,950 people have been diagnosed with the disease in the North in the past week.

The 7 day incidence rate of Covid-19 in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area remains one of the highest in the UK at 323.2 per 100,000.

487 people have tested positive for the virus in the area over the past week.