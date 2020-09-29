Record 320 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in NI

Northern Ireland has registered a record number of Covid-19 cases this afternoon.

320 people have tested positive in the past 24 hours, but there are no more deaths.

The total number of cases now stands at 11,269, while the death toll remains at 578.

The incidence rate of Covid-19 has yet again jumped in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area.

The rate of infection in the local authority district today is, 266.1 per 100,000.

401 positive cases of the virus were confirmed in Derry and Strabane during the 7 day period from September 22nd to 28th.

A curfew of 11pm is being brought in for the hospitality sector in the North - to try to reduce rates of coronavirus.

It will come into force tomorrow night at pubs, bars, restaurants, cafes, hotels and guesthouse bars.