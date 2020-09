The number of people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment has risen here, after Covid restrictions were strengthened in Donegal.

5,949 will receive the payment in the county today, compared to 5,823 a week ago.

Nationally, 217,142, people will receive the payment today at a total cost of just under 62 million euro

Meanwhile, the number of people receiving Enhanced Illness Benefit in Donegal now stands at 1,533, up by 99 on last week's figure.