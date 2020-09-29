Milford gardai issue missing persons appeal

Gardaí in Milford are appealing for information in relation to a 27 year old man who's been missing since last week.

Cian Langelaan has been reported missing from the Falcarragh area. The last sighting of Cian was at Upper Main Street, Letterkenny around lunchtime on Thursday last, 24th September.

Cian speaks with an English accent, he is 5 ft 8 inches tall and of medium build. He has sandy hair that was recently cut and he is clean shaven. He was wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt and black boots on one of the last occasions that he was seen.

If anyone has any information in relation to the whereabouts of Cian, Gardai are urging them to please contact Milford Gardaí on 074-9153060.