The HSE's chief executive is warning people to expect more waves of Covid-19.

Paul Reid will tell the Oireachtas coronavirus committee today it's increasingly evident the country needs to plan for that scenario.

He'll also say the HSE is preparing for a 'worst possible scenario' this winter - involving a resurgence of Covid and a 'difficult winter season'.

Last evening, 390 new cases of the virus were confirmed across the Republic, 22 of them in Donegal.