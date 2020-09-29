Donegal C.C.C. Confirm weekend fixture’s

Michael Murphy Senior Hurling Final
Sat, 03 Oct, Venue: O Donnell Park, (Final), Setanta V St Eunan's 16:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
===================
Junior A Championship Hurling Final
Sat, 03 Oct, Venue: O Donnell Park, (Final), Carndonagh V Dungloe 13:30, Ref: James Callaghan Std. By Ref: James Connors Linesman: Hugo Wallace Sideline: TBC
==========================================
l
Intermediate A Championship Relegation Final
Sun, 04 Oct, Venue: Naomh Ultan, Naomh Ultan V Naomh Colmcille 13:00, Ref: TBC Std. By Ref: TBC Linesman: TBC Sideline: TBC
Junior A Championship Final
Sun, 04 Oct, Venue: TBC, Convoy V Downings 16:30, Ref: Eugene Mc Cale Std. By Ref: Clint Marron Linesman: Mark Mc Glinchey Sideline: Pat Walsh