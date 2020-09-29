Derry PSNI investigate Waterside pipe bomb

There's been widespread condemnation after a pipe bomb was found in the McGarvey Court area of Derry's Waterside.

The PSNI say following reports of a suspicious device yesterday afternoon, Army Technical Officers located what they described as a crude explosive device, which they believe may have partially exploded.

Minor damage was caused to a garden in the area, but no one has been injured.

The device was removed for further investigation, and police investigations are continuing.

Statement in full -

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of a pipe bomb being located in the McGarvey Court area of Derry/Londonderry on Monday.

Sergeant Richard Donnell said: “The incident was reported to police upon the discovery of the suspicious device this afternoon.

“ATO were tasked to the scene and an object found in the area, described as a crude explosive device, has been taken away for further examination.

“It is believed the device may have partially exploded at some stage and minor damage is reported to have been caused to a garden at a property in the area, thankfully no one has been injured.

“Enquiries are continuing and detectives are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1159 28/9/20.”