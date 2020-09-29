Derry City put Bohs defeat behind them ahead of North-West derby

Derry City manager Declan Devine has reported a clean bill of health as his side travels to the Showgrounds tonight for a rearranged league clash with Sligo Rovers.

The Candystripes were without Ally Gilchrist, Gerardo Bruna and Stephen Mallon for Friday night’s game in Dalymount but the trio were all involved in Monday’s training session.

Devine insists they have put the horror of that stoppage time defeat to Bohemians behind them and that they are looking forward to another tough North-West Derby: