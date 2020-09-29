DCC’s Director of Economic Development welcomes LPT decision

Donegal County Council's Director of Economic Development says the decision to maintain Local Property Tax at its current level into 2021 will help improve the county's infrastructure, and ultimately benefit businesses and the community.

In his report to members before the vote, Acting Chief Executive John McLaughlin said if the tax was brought back to the baseline, almost €1.7 million would be lost to the council's budget, if it were further reduced by 15%, the shortfall would be almost €3.3 million.

On today's Nine til Noon Show, Garry Martin said Local Property Tax co-finances very important projects......