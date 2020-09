A cross border operation is underway to trace a digger which was stolen in Strabane last week, and then brought across the border into Lifford a short time later.

Gardai say they are liaising with the PSNI in relation to the stolen Hitachi 135, which is Orange and Dark Red in colour.

On the Community Garda Slot on today's Nine til Noon Show, Sergeant Eunan Walsh said diggers taken in previous thefts have been used in ATM robberies..........