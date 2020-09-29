Consultation begins on Letterkenny Transport Plan

Donegal County Council is currently preparing a Local Transport Plan for Letterkenny

The Council says National Policy as contained in the National Planning Framework (NPF) and Ireland's Climate Change Strategy are central to the development of the plan as they set out targets for tackling climate change by providing/encouraging more sustainable transportation modes.

The Local Transport Plan for Letterkenny will: examine the current lack of alternatives to the car and land use patterns which can better effect a modal shift to public transport, walking and cycling; will seek to address current issues and anticipate future problems in the transport network of the town and its strategic routes; and in doing so will present a detailed analysis of the current transport situation and present potential interventions and recommendations for active travel options, roads based solutions including the strategic routes and solutions to encourage provision and greater use of public transport.

People are being asked to complete a brief survey to inform the preparation of the plan and enable further engagement at the subsequent stage of the publication of the Draft Local Transport Plan in 2021.

The survey can be accessed HERE and will remain open until Friday 16th October.