25 new jobs are to be created in West Donegal.

Sean Og's in Gweedore has announced the development of a new multi-purpose live music venue which will include an extension of the existing premises as well as a part-renovation.

It follows a major investment of €15 million announced last week for the area, incorporating the purchasing of the Seaview Hotel and Ostan Ghaoth Dobhair.

Sean from Sean Og's Live says the two investments will work hand in hand............