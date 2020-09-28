“We can take pressure off GPs” – Irish Pharmacy Union

Pharmacists say 125 million euro a year could be freed up in the health budget by switching from name-brand drugs to similar ones made in Ireland.

The Irish Pharmacy Union says a policy on these "biosimilar" drugs has been promised for years, but never delivered.

The group also says if they were allowed to deal with some routine complaints, GPs could be freed up for more complicated work.

Its secretary-general Darragh O'Loughlin says it's a system that's already operating across the border........