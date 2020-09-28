Slaughtneil and Magherfelt to meet in Derry Final

Slaughtneil have set up a Derry Football Final meeting with holders O'Donovan Rossa.

The former four in a row winners beat Ballinderry 3-15 to 1-5 in Sunday's second semi-final at Bellaghy.

Sean Cassidy, Paul McNeill and Sammy Bradley scored the goals for Slaughtneil.

Defending Champions Magherfelt narrowly defeat The Loup 0-14 to 1-10 on Saturday.

The 2020 final will be held on Sudayn 4th October at 4.30pm in Bellaghy

Steelstown and Greenlough will meet in the Intermediate Final after winning their respective semi finals over the weekend.

Steelstown have two points to spare in their 1-9 to 0-10 victory over Faughanvale while Greenlough beat Castledawson 2-11 to 3-7.