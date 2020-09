More than 85,000 people around the country are now waiting on a driving test.

Road Safety Authority figures seen by the Irish Examiner show the average wait time for a test is now nearly eight months, up from six weeks pre-Covid-19.

There are three test centres in Donegal, Buncrana, Donegal Town, and Letterkenny. The RSA says at present, it's not possible to publish indicative waiting times for each centre.