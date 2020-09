It finished 1-1 between the Premier Division bottom two clubs Finn Harps and Cork City on Sunday evening in Ballybofey.

Dylan McGlade gave the Leesiders the lead before Raf Cretaro came off the bench to grab a point for Harps.

The result means Harps stay one point above bottom placed Cork.

Harps Assistant Manager Paul Hegarty told Frank Craig (Donegal News) it was an opportunity missed by Harps on Sunday.