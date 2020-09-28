MABS urges people not to allow money issues affect their health

MABS, the Money Advice and Budgeting Service, is urging people in financial difficulty to seek help, and not to allow money pressures affect their physical and mental health.

On today's Nine til Noon Show, the service's Regional Manager Carl Cronin said which face to face discussions have been affected by the pandemic, there are online and telephone services available which can be accessed by people.

He says the short term priority is to ensure there is money for food and essential services, and then they can look at other issues...............