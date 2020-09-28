LoveDonegal day reaches 17 million Twitter users

This year's #LoveDonegal Day reached millions of people across the globe.

On September 16th scores of people took to social media to share their stories, pictures, videos and memories of why they love Donegal.

#LoveDonegal trended at number one of Twitter for 12 hours, reaching 17 million users.

Garry Martin, Director of Economic Development with Donegal County Council says since the initiative first launched in 2019, there has been a growing number of city dwellers and businesses looking to Donegal as a destination of choice.