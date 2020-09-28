Local Property Tax rates are to remain the same in Donegal.

At a meeting today, councillors accepted the recommendation of officials that the rate not be changed. This effectively means the 15% increase on the baseline introduced in 2020 will remain in place for 2021.

A number of people had called for reductions during a recent public consultation, but officials pointed out that returning to the baseline would see income fall by over €1.6 million in 2021, while if the rate were decreased to 15% below the baseline, income would fall to over €3.3 million.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Rena Donaghey says the right decision was made: