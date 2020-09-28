LK Chamber CEO calls for targeted business supports

The CEO of Letterkenny Chamber says the government needs to look at targeted supports for businesses in Donegal, in light of the fact that level three restrictions are having a "devastating" impact on the local economy.

The further restrictions are set to remains in place until October 16th.

CEO of Letterkenny Chamber Toni Forrester says if changes in the Wage Subsidy Scheme are not reversed, jobs may be lost, and she says businesses in the tourism and hospitality sector are being particularly affected..............