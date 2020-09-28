Derry positive ahead of Sligo trip – Declan Devine

Declan Devine has reported a clean bill of health as his side travels to the Sligo Showgrounds on Tuesday night for a rearranged league clash with the Bit o' Red (KO 7.45).

The Candystripes were without Ally Gilchrist, Gerardo Bruna, and Stephen Mallon for Friday night's game at Dalymount but the trio were all involved in Monday's training session.

The manager insisted they had put the horrors of that stoppage time defeat to Bohemians behind them and are looking ahead to another tough North West derby.