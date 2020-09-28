Deaths will rise if Covid-19 is not stemmed – McConkey

The acting Chief Medical Officer has warned the situation with Covid-19 will continue deteriorate unless everyone plays their part to stop its spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn says there's 'no room left for complacency' and has appealed for people to reduce their contacts over the coming week.

430 more people have tested positive for coronavirus -- with yesterday's figure the highest since April.

212 were in Dublin and 23 in Donegal, but doctors have voiced concerns about Cork, where there were 54 cases, and Galway with 23.

President of the Infectious Diseases Society, Professor Sam McConkey, says something has to change, or deaths will start to rise...............